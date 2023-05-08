ALBANY, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday evening, Savannah State lost to Spring Hill in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship, 11-2.

The Tigers took an early lead after the first inning, 1-0, but Savannah State would not score again until the seventh inning. Meanwhile, Spring Hill’s bats got hot in the 6th when they took a 6-1 lead. Spring Hill never looked back and beat Savannah State with a final score of 11-2.

Proud is an understatement



Never seen a team come together, believe, and compete like this group



Not the way we wanted it to end but this was one helluva season



We’ll be back… https://t.co/TOzbR3wNRa — Jordan Bernacet (@JBernacet29) May 7, 2023

Therefore Savannah State will not get a bid in the NCAA tournament, but the Tigers will play in the Black College World Series in Hoover, (Ala.), which starts on Wednesday.