Savannah State Faces Fines, Penalties Following NCAA Level II Infractions

SAVANNAH – Savannah State University (SSU) has acknowledged to the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions (COI) violations pertaining to student-athlete eligibility over five academic years starting in 2013-2014 through 2017-2018. The NCAA’s findings are related to the following 10 SSU sports:

• Men’s: basketball, baseball, cross country, football, golf, track & field; and

• Women’s: basketball, softball, track & field and volleyball

The NCAA also found a failure to monitor the conduct and administration of its athletics program. Please see http://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/media-center/news/savannah-state-failed-monitor-its-certification-process. SSU will be subject to a set of penalties, most of which are self-imposed, adopted by the COI panel. NCAA Level II penalties include:

• Two years of probation for SSU’s athletics program.

• A $5,000 fine.

• Vacating regular season and conference tournament records involving ineligible student-athletes.

In addition, SSU will ensure that employees involved in the eligibility certification process attend required NCAA rules seminars and will continue to develop and implement NCAA compliance education programs for athletic personnel and others responsible for NCAA certification. SSU also will receive public reprimand and censure.

SSU has adopted and will fully comply with the NCAA corrective actions under the leadership of its new athletic director and has taken additional corrective measures to include:

• Hired an Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Academics.

• Revamped the certification committee to include the Faculty Athletic Representative, Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Academics, and the Registrar.

• Established a training schedule for appropriate university personnel to attend NCAA regional rules seminars.