Savannah State earns spot in inaugural Black College World Series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite the cancellation of its conference championship, the Savannah State baseball team will still get a chance to participate in postseason play this year.

The Tigers have earned the No. 1 seed in the first-ever Black College World Series. Savannah State is one of eight HBCU teams vying for this year’s title.

The series, which was organized by BCSG 360 and Black College Nines, will be played April 28th-May 1st in Montgomery, Alabama. All games will be streamed live on the Black College Sports Network.

Before this announcement, Savannah State’s 2021 baseball season looked to be over. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association, citing continued concerns with COVID-19, cancelled spring championships and the Tigers had wrapped up the regular season with a three-game sweep of Salem University.

While the full BCWS schedule hasn’t been released, the top-ranked Tigers are set to open up play on April 28th against Lane College at 7 p.m. Seeding was determined by the Black College Nines weekly poll, which had Savannah State ranked all season.