COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Savannah State drops their second this season on the road against Benedict College, 24-6.

Jamurian “JT” Hartage started the game at quarterback for the Tigers, despite Jadon Adams receiving SIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors after Savannah State’s win against Edward Waters.

However, Hartage did not finish the game and would eventually get subbed out for Adams during the second half of the game. Adams would score Savannah State’s only touchdown on an 11-yard rush.

Meanwhile, Benedict College’s offense caught fire, scoring all 24 points in the second half and racking up 356 yards of total offense.

Savannah State finished the night with 237 yards of total offense and three turnovers.