SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Aaron Kelton did not have the opener that he wanted at Savannah State.



Lightning delays and defensive miscues marred Kelton’s first game as head coach of the Tigers, a 34-14 loss to Southeastern.



There were some positives, though, like a fourth quarter, 14-yard connection between Islands alum Jadon Adams and Demeke Colbert to give the Tigers a touchdown.



Savannah State also got a punt block from South Effingham graduate and Blitz Border Bowl IV alum Cam Edwards.



Overall, though, it was a rough day.



“We’ve got Edward Waters next week and we have to prepare,” Kelton said. “We did not play well, so we have a lot that we got to fix, but we’re staying positive. It’s a long season. We just have to keep on going and keep building. We’re a young team trying to find our space and we’ll get there.”



Savannah State plays that Edward Waters game on the road in Jacksonville next week. That game starts at 6 p.m.