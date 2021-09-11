Savannah State drops 50, coasts to win over Livingstone in home opener

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, the second quarter did not treat Savannah State too kindly. The Tigers gave up 17 points in a four minute span against Valdosta State and the team was never able to recover.

This week, the Savannah State football players were determined to get the sour taste out of their mouth and be the ones exerting their will on an opponent. The Tigers broke a scoreless tie with four unanswered touchdowns and cruised to a 50-6 win over Livingstone College Saturday night at T.A. Wright Stadium.

“We had to redeem ourselves,” running back Einaj Carter, who hauled in a pair of touchdown Saturday, said. “We didn’t expect to come out last week and have what happened to us. Adversity hit, we had to fight, and obviously we made up for it.”

Savannah State (1-1) outgained the Blue Bears in total yardage 495-94 and held a shutout until the final moments of the fourth quarter.

“I’m glad we got some mojo and brought the hammer down a little bit. We have to have that killer instinct — the team doesn’t have that yet,” head coach Shawn Quinn added after the game. “We’ve got the tricycle, we’ve got the training wheels off, and now we are able to ride with both hands on the bar. We still have a ways to go before we are in the tour racing against other people.”

Saturday marked 679 days since the last time Savannah State had played a regular season home game. Nearly 3,700 fans showed up to watch their Tigers put on a show.

“Having everyone here added into us. They were pouring into us and we just fed off them,” defensive end Makenly Newbill said. “It turned us up and, at the end of the day, we played a really good game.”