Savannah State defeats Morehouse, 29-10, to improve to 2-0 in SIAC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers came out swinging on Saturday night, scoring 27 unanswered points in the first half to take down fellow SIAC school Morehouse, 29-10.



It took all of two minutes and 18 seconds for Savannah State to get in the end zone on a 12-yard D’Angelo Durham rushing touchdown. Durham would add a 10-yarder on the next possession to make the score 14-0 Tigers.



Both D’Von Gibbons and J.T. Hartage saw time at quarterback and had a passing touchdown. Gibbons connected with Einaj Carter on a 60-yarder in the last minute of the first quarter while Hartage found DeMarion Colbert in the second quarter for a 31-yard TD strike.



Gibbons finished the night with 131 passing yards and ran for 88 yards.



Despite the Tigers’ solid first half performance, there were still issues. Savannah State was charged with 12 penalties for 101 yards, turned the ball over three times and surrendered a safety.



Head coach Shawn Quinn said he was disappointed in the second half; in fact, “as disappointed as I’ve been in my time here,” per a Savannah State press release.



