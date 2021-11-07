Savannah State defeats Edward Waters after lengthy rain delay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After hours of staring at a field made unplayable by a driving rainstorm, Savannah State called an audible.



Instead of playing at Theodore Wright Stadium, the Tigers made the short trip to Memorial Stadium for their last scheduled game of the regular season against Edward Waters. A different venue and a kickoff time moved back by four-and-a-half hours did not faze Savannah State, which defeated Edward Waters 24-0.

8-2, 5-1 SIAC



Tigers end the 2021 regular season with the first

two-loss record since 1989. #HailSSU | #SSU pic.twitter.com/amPLLY9wIe — Savannah State Athletics (@SavStateTigers) November 7, 2021

Savannah State got on the board with just two seconds left in the first quarter on a quick strike from D’Vonn Gibbons to Einaj “Quick Six” Carter for a seven-yard touchdown. The Tigers would add a field goal from Bradwell Institute graduate Kenneth Lockhart in the second quarter to make the score 10-0 at the half.



That would remain the score until the fourth quarter, when a pair of long runs would seal the game for the Tigers. Star running back D’Angelo Durham scored on a 34-yard TD run in the opening minute of the first quarter, then Gibbons followed it up with a 53-yarder with 8:32 left in the game.



Gibbons and Durham accounted for 260 of the Tigers’ 345 rushing yards. As a team, the Tigers averaged 5.9 yards per carry while holding Edward Waters to just 1.9.



Edward Waters wasn’t able to get much going on offense; 10 of their 12 drives ended in punts, one ended with a turnover on downs and another was cut short by the end of the game. The visiting Tigers gained only eight first downs and 109 yards of total offense.



Savannah State will now wait to hear whether they’ve earned an at-large bid to the Division II postseason tournament. The selection show will occur on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.