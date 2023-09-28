SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State football team needs a win if they want to keep pace with the best in the SIAC and have a shot at playing for the conference title.

The Tigers lost a close match-up with Albany State, 15-12. It’s a game where the Tigers wished they had scored touchdowns on two more possessions rather than kick field goals. However, Savannah State must move on to this week’s match-up against Edward Waters. Their opponent comes in at 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the SIAC. They defeated Morehouse last week.

“The mental tough that we gained throughout the offseason and fall camp,” Adams said. “The mentality is we built for this. There is no moment we are not built for. Just taking it one game at a time and following the game plan to win some games.”

Savannah State hosts Edward Waters this Saturday at 6 p.m.