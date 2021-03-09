Savannah State baseball drops doubleheader to Edward Waters in home opener

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State baseball team’s perfect 3-0 start to the 2021 season came to an end Tuesday afternoon, as the Tigers fell to Edward Waters 7-0 and 10-9 at Tiger Baseball Field.

In game one, Savannah State’s first home game of the year, the Tigers gave up runs in each of the first four innings and were never able to recover.

The bats woke up in game two and Savannah State found itself leading 8-4 after four innings, but Edward Waters scored the next six runs to take the lead and earn the win.

Savannah State (3-2) will hit the road for two games against Clark Atlanta this upcoming weekend. The Tigers are set to face CAU Friday and Saturday, but times for first pitch have not been released.