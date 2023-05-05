SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday morning at the Savannah Golf Club, several local athletes took added some hardware to their trophy case at the Georgia Power Sports Awards Luncheon, courtesy of the Savannah Sports Council.
John F. Hodges OASIS Award:
Flau’Jae Johnson
Sports Event of the Year:
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Award of Excellence:
Kayla Chance – Savannah State University XC/TF
Generations Award:
Savannah Arts Academy – Girls Cross Country
SCAD Athletics – Women’s Bowling
The Habersham School – Girls Cross Country
The Habersham School – Boys Cross Country
Benedictine Military School – Football
Memorial Day School – Boys Basketball
2023 Community Scholar-Athlete Award:
McClain Allen – Savannah Arts Academy
Margaret Wade – Savannah Arts Academy
Kendall Cripe – Savannah Arts Academy
Anna McVay – St. Vincent’s Academy
Dylan Nessen – New Hampstead
Tyler Tift – The Habersham School
By working with local, regional, national, and international organizations, the Savannah Sports Council supports various events that offer diverse opportunities to athletes of all ages and all sports. Thank you to title sponsor Georgia Power for their continued support of local athletics.