SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday morning at the Savannah Golf Club, several local athletes took added some hardware to their trophy case at the Georgia Power Sports Awards Luncheon, courtesy of the Savannah Sports Council.

John F. Hodges OASIS Award:

Flau’Jae Johnson

Sports Event of the Year:

Savannah Ghost Pirates

Award of Excellence:

Kayla Chance – Savannah State University XC/TF

Generations Award:

Savannah Arts Academy – Girls Cross Country

SCAD Athletics – Women’s Bowling

The Habersham School – Girls Cross Country

The Habersham School – Boys Cross Country

Benedictine Military School – Football

Memorial Day School – Boys Basketball

2023 Community Scholar-Athlete Award:

McClain Allen – Savannah Arts Academy

Margaret Wade – Savannah Arts Academy

Kendall Cripe – Savannah Arts Academy

Anna McVay – St. Vincent’s Academy

Dylan Nessen – New Hampstead

Tyler Tift – The Habersham School

By working with local, regional, national, and international organizations, the Savannah Sports Council supports various events that offer diverse opportunities to athletes of all ages and all sports. Thank you to title sponsor Georgia Power for their continued support of local athletics.