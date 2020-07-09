Breaking News
Savannah Spirit win second straight, raise money for non-profit in process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Spirit took down another opponent, but their most impressive feat Wednesday night may have been what they did off the field.

The UPSL Women’s soccer team asked fans in attendance to make donations to ‘Girls on the Run’ — a non-profit dedicated to empowering young women.

Part of the non-profit’s vision is to help young girls improve in ‘confidence, caring, competence, character development, and connection to others’. According to their website, and estimated 200,000 girls involved in the non-profit completed over 14,000 community service projects in the year 2019.

The Spirit took down MOBA 2-1 to earn their second straight win of the exhibition schedule. Savannah’s roster has plenty of recognizable faces from the local soccer scene, including former St. Vincent’s Academy standouts Erin and Lauren O’Hearn.

