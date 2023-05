SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Christian will host Oconee County on Monday, May 8, at 5 p.m. in a deciding game three.

On Saturday, May 6, Savannah Christian and Oconee County split the series 1-1. Oconee County won game one with a final score of 5-3, and Savannah Christian won game two 8-1.

The winner of Monday’s game will advance to the Final Four of the GHSA Class 3A playoffs.