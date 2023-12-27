SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This Saturday in Miami, Fla., two Savannah natives and long-time friends will face one another in the Orange Bowl when Georgia (UGA) takes on Florida State (FSU).

“It’s crazy how we talked about it before the season,” Warren Brinson, a defensive lineman for UGA, said. “We said we gone see y’all in the playoffs, but we didn’t make the playoffs, so both of us are going to see each other in this bowl game.”

Brinson and Kalen Deloach, Florida State’s starting linebacker, grew up together and have known one another since they were six-years-old.

“We grew closer over the years,” Brinson said.

“Relationships matter,” Deloach said. “Us just growing up in this small city and making it out to the level we’re at [now], we got to stick together and keep each other motivated.”

This leads to the next question. Who will take home the trophy after the Orange Bowl?

“We’re just trying to beat Florida State,” Brinson said. “It’s going to be some bragging rights for sure.”

“I told him [Brinson], when we did hang out, that we got something for him on the 30th,” Deloach said jokingly. “I do have them boys up front. I told them when you see 97, go extra hard.”

“To see kids from Savannah be on one of the biggest stages in the county, it says we do have talented athletes,” Rob Deloach, Kalen’s father and Brinson’s former trainer, said. “That’s why we need to support our youth.”

Because you never know, those kids might be the next 912 players to compete against one another in a bowl game.