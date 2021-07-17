Savannah native, UGA star Smith gives back to community with youth football camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nolan Smith has experienced plenty of memorable moments on the field. The Savannah native has played in an SEC Championship game, multiple college football bowl games, and had an illustrious career at Calvary Day School.

Smith said one of the ‘coolest moments of his life’, however, happened to him Saturday afternoon when he wasn’t wearing any pads.

The University of Georgia football star hosted his first annual ‘Pups Day Out’ youth football camp at Floyd E. Morris Field in Savannah and was amazed to see dozens of kids sprinting on to the field to learn from him.

“The kids are just hungry and ready to learn. You can’t ask for anything more,” Smith said. “I want to actually give something back. Understand why we do the drills, why the drills are named this, and give them a reason why to the madness and the science.”

The morning session, which was open to kids ages 10-13, went off without a hitch. Mother nature got in the way in the afternoon and ended camp for the 14-17 age group an hour early, but Smith still ended the day with a smile on his face.

“Really it has lived up to the expectations. From the kids having hot dogs and hamburgers when they get off the field, to them having fun on the field,” Smith explained. “My ultimate goal is to make it bigger and bigger and I want college coaches to come out. Like any other big camp in Atlanta.”

Smith, who attended Calvary Day freshman and sophomore year before spending his final two years of high school at IMG Academy in Florida, said it was always his intention to put this event on in the 912.

“This is my city this is the same field I played on as a little boy,” Smith said with a smile. “Even though it’s pretty and ‘turfed up’, it’s the same field and same City of Savannah logo. I wanted to do it here — this is my city this our community.”

The new name, image, likeness policy paved the way for Smith to host this camp, which cost $35 to attend. WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you more from Saturday’s camp in the video above.