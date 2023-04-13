HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Savannah native Brian Harman is in second place as play was suspended late in the afternoon on April 13 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Harman shot 65 and sits at -6. At one point, Harman was in sole possession of first place after he birdied the Par-5, 15th.

Viktor Hovland is the round one leader currently. Hovland finished his round at -7.

Play was suspended twice in the first round. The first occurred due to inclement weather. The horn sounded at 2:52 p.m. Play resumed at 4:15 p.m. The second time was at 7:50 p.m. There were eight players still on the course who will resume their rounds at 8 a.m. on April 14. Second-round tee times are not affected.