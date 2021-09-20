(WSAV) – The SEC honored Georgia defensive end and Savannah native Nolan Smith with the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
It is the first such award of Smith’s career.
Smith racked up a career-high eight tackles during the Bulldogs’ 40-13 dismantling of the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. He also had 1.5 sacks and forced a third-quarter fumble that the Bulldogs recovered.
He has recorded 11.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season.
This is the third time that a Georgia player has won SEC Defensive Player of the Week already this season. Safety Christopher Smith and nose tackle Jordan Davis shared the honor after UGA’s 10-3 opening week victory over Clemson.
The Bulldogs stayed at No. 2 in the AP poll this week and will face Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Savannah native Nolan Smith wins SEC Defensive Player of the Year
