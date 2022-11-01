ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – UGA linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith will likely not play for the rest of the 2022-’23 season because of a torn pectoral muscle suffered in UGA’s win against Florida on Saturday.



The university confirmed that Smith will have surgery to repair that torn muscle on Thursday at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He will rehab his injury at University of Georgia and the team expects a full recovery.



During Monday’s media availability, head coach Kirby Smart said that Smith was doubtful to play in Saturday’s game against No. 2 Tennessee, but the team was waiting for test results before making a final determination.



Sophomore linebacker Chaz Chambliss filled in for Smith during the Florida game and will likely play the majority of snaps at Smith’s position going forward.



“I think (Nolan) definitely helps out this defense a lot but what I will do, I will point out Chaz Chambliss,” said offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran. “He did an unbelievable job closing and setting edges. It’s the same things we see in practice. I’m super proud that he got his opportunity. I remember last year in the Michigan game he had an opportunity to do the same thing. Super proud of that guy for stepping up.”



Smith was on track to be selected early in the 2023 NFL Draft. A recent mock draft from popular football analysis website Pro Football Focus had Smith as the 11th overall player selected.



No. 1 UGA will play Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. It is just the 25th regular season matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country.