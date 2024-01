Kamari Lassiter, a defensive back for the Georgia Bulldogs (UGA), announced on Instagram that he will enter the NFL draft after three seasons.

Lassiter finished the 2023 season with Second Team All-SEC honors voted on by the coaches. Lassiter’s final stats for the 2023 season were 13 games, 37 tackles, eight pass break-ups, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks