DALLAS, TX (WSAV) – Louisiana State University’s (LSU) historical women’s basketball season ends with a confetti shower as the Lady Tigers celebrate their first National Championship in program history.

As soon as time expired in the fourth quarter, Flau’jae Johnson, a Savannah native and LSU guard, ran toward her head coach Kim Mulkey with open arms. Johnson gave Mulkey a bearhug, lifting her off the ground as they celebrated the team’s milestone.

Johnson contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to LSU’s 102-85 win against Iowa.

This article is still in progress and will be updated with more information.