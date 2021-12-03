Savannah native DeMasi promoted to SSU interim head football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University didn’t have to look far to find the next person to lead its football program. Russell DeMasi, the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, has been promoted to interim head coach of SSU football.

“Coach DeMasi has played a key role in turning the page for Savannah State football over the last few years,” Director of Athletics Opio Mashariki said in a statement. “At this crucial juncture, we put our full trust in his ability to lead the program through this transition.”

The move comes approximately 48 hours after former head football coach Shawn Quinn announced his resignation.

DeMasi will handle head coaching duties starting Tuesday, Dec. 7, while the school searches for a new full-time head coach.

DeMasi, a Savannah native who played football at Savannah Christian and Georgia Southern, was hired at Savannah State in 2015 and was promoted to the co-offensive coordinator by Quinn in 2019. Earlier this season, DeMasi received another promotion — this time to assistant coach.