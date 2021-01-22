Savannah man reminisces about meeting Hank Aaron

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hank Aaron played just one game in Savannah at Grayson Stadium.



He visited Grayson as a 19-year-old second baseman for the Jacksonville Braves minor league team in the mid-50s.

Aaron would come back to Grayson Stadium later in his life as a fan, which led to a meeting between him and a man that bears the stadium’s namesake.

Chip Grayson is a longtime Savannah resident and former member of the Savannah Sports Council. After a game, Aaron was in the locker room speaking with a reporter when Grayson and his friends snuck in to meet him.



“There was a national media guy there interviewing Hank and my buddy Buzzy reached over and grabbed Hank by the wrists in the middle of the interview,” Grayson said. “He said ‘these are legendary!'”



Grayson said that he was deeply saddened by Aaron’s passing.



“It was a bit of a shock, you know, when you have a legend where you anticipate you’re going to be there forever and you lose one, it hurts,” Grayson said. “It’s a shame. He was a great guy and certainly did the Braves a lot of good when he played with him.”