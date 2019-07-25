Savannah “Man-Nanas” bringing dad bods back in style

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the newest acts to the Savannah Bananas circus is cheerleading with a twist. The Savannah “Man-Nanas”, otherwise known as the “Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad”, have been a hit at Historic Grayson Stadium from the moment they were unveiled.

Marty Jones, a member of the “Man-Nanas”, was a Bananas superfan before hoping on board the cheerleading squad. He says he was searching for a way to become part of “The Show” and this opportunity came at the perfect time.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete brings you the story of the “Man-Nanas”