Savannah is familiar territory for the Newton family. Panthers QB Cam Newton made trips with his parents, who met at Savannah State, from the time he was a baby through his high school years.

Friday, Newton made a return visit to the Coastal Empire to kick off his 7 v 7 tournament featuring some of the area’s best high school football players.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete caught up with players and Newton’s mom to talk about Cam’s impact on the next generation and this area.