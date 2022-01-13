Savannah Hockey Classic set to return to the Civic Center on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s only one place where you can watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Georgia vs. Florida and Florida vs. Florida State under the same roof and on the same weekend.



That would be the Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic.



The annual four-team club hockey tournament is making a comeback Friday and Saturday after getting called off in 2021 due to COVID-19.



Coronavirus is still having an impact on this tournament too: guests will need to show either a negative test with 72 hours or proof of vaccination to be let into the stadium. Masks are also required for everyone inside the Civic Center.



University of Georgia’s club team has arrived already and got practice in late Thursday night. They have won the coveted Thrasher Cup in three of the last four Hockey Classics and are glad to have a chance at another one.



“I mean it feels great, obviously, it feels tough to miss out on a year and we really felt for the seniors that were not able to play their last Savannah last year,” Campbell said. “We just hope that we can come and take care of business and enjoy being able to play this year since we did not get to last year.”



Usually, Coastal Empire hockey fans look forward to this tournament as their end-all, be-all, but that’s not the case this time around, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates minor league team set to begin play in Enmarket Arena in Fall of 2022.



Savannah Sports Council president Rob Wells hopes that enthusiasm for this event can fuel the Ghost Pirates’ rise.



“Usually one of the things that kind of makes me sad at the end of every event is I see all these kids, they get so excited and fall in love with hockey and they have to wait 363 days to see it again in Savannah,” Wells said. “But that’s not the case this year.”



The schedule for this year is as follows:



FRIDAY 6 P.M. Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

FRIDAY 8:30 P.M. Florida vs. Georgia



SATURDAY 5:30 P.M. Florida State vs. Florida

SATURDAY 8:30 P.M. Georgia Tech vs. Georgia