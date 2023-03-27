SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Anthony Tolliver will be named the next head football coach at Savannah High, according to sources. The formal announcement is expected to be made on Thursday, March 30. The hiring still needs pending board approval, according to sources, but expects to be approved.

Tolliver is currently an assistant coach at May River High School but lives in Savannah, according to his Facebook profile. He taught mathematics at May River, the same subject he is expected to teach at Savannah High.

Last year, Savannah High went 0-10, including 0-4 in the region. Meanwhile, May River went 5-6 and finished second in Region 7 of Class AAAA in South Carolina. May River lost to Myrtle Beach in the first round of the playoffs.