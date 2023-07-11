SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah High’s boys’ basketball team got bounced in the Sweet 16 of the state playoffs last season, but the good news is they could go a lot further next year with several returning players.

This coming season, Savannah High will return the majority of its players. The Bluejackets only had three seniors on their roster last year. Their two leading scorers, Maki Joyner and Jermaine Edwards, will both be returning.

Tim Jordan, Savannah High’s head boys’ basketball coach, is excited to get his team back on the court as they continue to develop.

“We got a little more experience,” Jordan said. “We went on a six-year stretch without making the playoffs. Savannah High fans weren’t too happy about that, but we started with a group of freshmen, and we had about ten freshmen… So, we are looking to keep building on that and see what happens.”

Jordan will get his first official basketball practice with his team on October 23, a date set by the GHSA.