Head Coach Anthony “Bud” Toliver and the Savannah High Bluejackets fall short in their season opener, losing to Josey 28-26, but Savannah High supporters should like what they saw on Saturday.

Toliver enters his first season with the Bluejackets, and in week one, Savannah High, scored more than 20 points for the first time since 2021.

The Bluejackets held the lead in the fourth quarter, but turnovers would cost them, one of them a fumble and the other an interception on the game-winning drive.

Despite falling short, Tim Jordan, the athletic director, gave kuddos to his new hire (Toliver).

“They looked good out there,” Jordan said. “I might take some time, but they looked good.”