SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thirty-eight million people play pickleball, but none of them has accomplished what Dean Matt did on Monday setting a new Guinness World Record.

Matt, a Florida native and pickleball enthusiast, decided he wanted to play pickleball in 48 states in 26 days.

38 million people play pickleball, but not one of them has done what Dean did today. Find out what he accomplished that landed him in the Guinness World record books📚 Tonight at 6 & 11 on @WSAV pic.twitter.com/EC3IOoS97Q — Corey Howard (@choward_media) May 26, 2023

Monday morning, Matt made his 47th stop in Savannah at the Landings Club. While breaking the record excites Matt, he said he gets a bigger thrill from growing the sport. During his tour, Matt played with former governors, inner-city youth, a 97-year-old woman and many more.

“I’ve been a pilot since high school, so I’ve flown to most of these states before, but not in a continuous loop,” Matt said. “I thought this was kind of a neat adventure and a good story to tell. It’s not so much about setting a self-proclaimed world record as it is about telling 48 different stories about pickleball across the United States.”