SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – T.J. Vogel walks away from the Korny Tour with the seersucker jacket after edging out Ryan Blaum and local product, Mark Anderson.

Anderson, a Beaufort native and former South Carolina Gamecock, came into the fourth and final round with a one-stroke lead.

However, Anderson did not play his best on the front nine. He shot a 37, one-over-par, which also included three bougies.

Meanwhile, Vogel caught fire, shooting five-under-par. Vogel held a two-shot as he parred hole 18.

Anderson stepped to hole 18 needing an eagle, but would be forced to settle for a birdie.

“The second shot [on 18], I wanted to go for the greens so badly, but it was five yards too far,” Anderson said. “I just couldn’t do it, but I gave myself a good chance there and actually hit a really nice shot.”

Vogel smiled big as if he were in a Crest commercial when he put on the seersucker jacket after the trophy presentation.

“We all want to move up to the big tour and this helps a lot,” Vogel said. “I still got work to do…. but this is a huge stepping stone.”