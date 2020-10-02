Savannah Golf Championship tees off at The Landings Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a lengthy postponement, golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour returned to The Landings Club to take part in the third annual Savannah Golf Championship.

Cincinnati native Andrew Dorn led the field and set a course record with a 9-under 63 in the first round Thursday afternoon.

Savannah’s own Tim O’Neal posted a solid 3-under round in his second appearance at the Savannah Golf Championship.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete caught up with a few golfers and brings you a first round recap.