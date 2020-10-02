Blitz Banner

Savannah Golf Championship tees off at The Landings Club

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a lengthy postponement, golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour returned to The Landings Club to take part in the third annual Savannah Golf Championship.

Cincinnati native Andrew Dorn led the field and set a course record with a 9-under 63 in the first round Thursday afternoon.

Savannah’s own Tim O’Neal posted a solid 3-under round in his second appearance at the Savannah Golf Championship.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete caught up with a few golfers and brings you a first round recap.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories