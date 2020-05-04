Savannah Golf Championship set for late September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Golf Championship has been rescheduled, the Korn Ferry Tour announced Monday.

The tournament, which was originally set to be played in April, was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It has now been rescheduled to Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 at the Landings Club. It will again be played on the Deer Creek Course.

“We are excited to announce this new date for the Savannah Golf Championship as we look to bring Korn Ferry Tour golf back to our city in 2020,” said Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby. “We appreciate the ongoing support of our partners, The Landings Club and volunteers as we work towards tournament week, knowing we will only contest this event if deemed safe to do so under the guidance of leading public health authorities.”

We’re back September 28-October 4 and we’ll continue to work under the guidance of leading public health officials as the tournament dates approach. Thank you to our fans, partners, volunteers and @LandingsClub for all of the support. pic.twitter.com/DzCrpQfZ7s — Savannah Golf Championship (@savgolfchamp) May 4, 2020

Last year, Dan McCarthy took home the Savannah Golf Tournament Champion title. It was his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

In addition to the Savannah Golf Tournament dates, Korn Ferry Tour also announced a complete, one-time, combined 2020-21 season calendar.

The tour features five new events, the Korn Ferry Challenge, the King and Bear Classic, the TPC San Antonio Challenge and Tournament and the Orange County National Championship.

• Five new events.

• Reshaped fall swing.

• One-time, combined 2020-21 season.



Announcing our revised #KornFerryTour calendar! — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 4, 2020

The new season will bridge two seasons and will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.