PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A $25M recreation center and practice facility for the Savannah Ghost Pirates is coming to Port Wentworth in 2025.

It was announced to the public in an April 18 press conference before city council voted to finalize it on April 27. This raised some questions among community members about its legality.

City Manager Steve Davis, who negotiated the deal with Ghost Pirates owner Andy Kaufmann, says the process was perfectly legal. They signed a letter of intent (LOI) on April 12.