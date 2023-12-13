PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A $25M recreation center and practice facility for the Savannah Ghost Pirates is coming to Port Wentworth in 2025.
It was announced to the public in an April 18 press conference before city council voted to finalize it on April 27. This raised some questions among community members about its legality.
City Manager Steve Davis, who negotiated the deal with Ghost Pirates owner Andy Kaufmann, says the process was perfectly legal. They signed a letter of intent (LOI) on April 12.
“I have had numerous meetings with council members,” said Davis, “There was no vote taken until after I brought the LOI back, but I didn’t just go out and meet with the Ghost Pirates and draft up and LOI on a whim. We were talking throughout the process with council along the way, and everyone was on board.”
Davis says the LOI was only a step in finalizing the deal.
“A letter of intent is a step in the process. A letter of intent does not transfer real estate or any of those actions,” Davis explained.
Davis told News 3 although there was no official vote prior to the announcement, city council was unanimously and verbally on board.
“Everyone knew what was going in the LOI,” said Davis, “There was not a formal vote; the Ghost Pirates were excited, council was excited, and from what you could tell from the press conference itself, the community was excited too.”
He also says nothing was done behind closed doors.
“This facility is going to be amazing for our community,” he added, “Everything that we have done has been beyond board and completely public and open.”
Davis told News 3 ground should be broken for the building of the facility around March 1, 2024. It will going to be located off of State Route 30 near the Port Wentworth I-95 exit.
The project is expected to be completed by July 2025.