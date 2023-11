SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 3-2, in a shootout at Enmarket Arena on Nov. 16.

Neither team was able to score in the first period. However, in the second and third period each team tallied one goal. The contest was tied at two headed into overtime. In the extra period, neither team could shake the net. The Ghost Pirates lost in a shootout.

Savannah will be at home on Nov. 17 when they hosts the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:30 p.m.