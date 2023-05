SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Haunt returns this fall.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates have released their 2023-24 regular-season schedule, with the first game on Oct. 20 against the North Division’s Norfolk Admirals.

The Ghost Pirates will play 72 games — 36 at the Enmarket Arena and 36 away from home.

Current Fantom Club members can expect a Ghost Pirates representative to reach out soon. For more information surrounding the Ghost Pirates 2023-24 season, contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.

Full schedule

(Home games are in bold)

Friday, October 20 vs. Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 3 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 16 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 17 vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 24 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 26 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 vs. Trois-Rivières, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 8 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 21 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 29 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 vs. Atlanta, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, January 5 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Warrior/ECHL All-Star Break: January 16-18

Saturday, January 20 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 21 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 25 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 26 vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 2 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 3 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 4 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 9 vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, February 16 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 at Jacksonville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 28 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 8 vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 15 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 29 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 12 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.