GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates certainly displayed a flair for the dramatic in their franchise debut.



With the game tied at four in overtime, Daniel D’Amato knocked home a second-chance shot to give the Ghost Pirates a 5-4 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night.



D’Amato had only come to Savannah last weekend after moving down from the Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL team for which the Ghost Pirates are a feeder.



Savannah’s first-ever franchise goal came off the stick of Brent Pederson with 8:48 remaining in the first period.



The Ghost Pirates will hit the ice again Sunday against the Atlanta Gladiators at 3 p.m.