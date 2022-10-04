SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates will have a full house when they open their home schedule on Nov. 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.



All available tickets to that home opener have been sold out, per a release from the team.



“We couldn’t be more thankful [for[ how Savannah, Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry have accepted the Ghost Pirates into this great community,” said Team President Bob Ohrablo in the release.”



Savannah will host the Swamp Rabbits at Enmarket Arena at 7 p.m. The two teams will play in Greenville two weeks prior on Oct. 21 to start Savannah’s season.



The club will open up single game ticket sales to fans Wednesday at 10 a.m.



Fans are also invited to the team’s official jersey unveiling at Enmarket Arena from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.