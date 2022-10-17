SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates got a good look at their new home on Monday afternoon when they held their first-ever practice in Enmarket Arena.



After starting their preseason schedule in the Savannah Civic Center, the Ghost Pirates were excited to lace up the skates in their permanent home.



“It feels great,” said defenseman Clayton Phillips. “Obviously it’s an incredible venue and we just can’t wait to get some fans in this building. Its been just a treat so far. We’re very thankful for what we have here.”



“The staff did a nice job of getting it prepared here at Enmarket and the guys had great, great attitudes in practice,” said head coach Rick Bennett. “It was exciting to get out there and it was a good, spirited practice.”

The Ghost Pirates played their first preseason games last weekend against the Jacksonville Icemen, splitting them with a 4-1 win on Friday and a 4-3 loss on Saturday.



Savannah will now look forward to its inaugural regular season game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:05 p.m. The Swamp Rabbits will come to Savannah for the team’s first home game on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m.



A full opening night roster will be available on Wednesday, per team spokesperson Cristiano Simonetta.