SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – He’s a looker, ain’t he?



The Savannah Ghost Pirates unveiled their new mascot in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning and invited fans to write in with name suggestions.

Savannah, your mascot is here! 👀 @myMemorial

Now help us name him ➡️ https://t.co/db0vBSCXND pic.twitter.com/N2IofmA28n — Savannah Ghost Pirates (@SavGhostPirates) July 26, 2022

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. on August 12 and the winner will be announced soon afterwards.



Savannah will hit the ice for its first game on Oct. 22 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Ghost Pirates’ first home game is two weeks later on Nov. 5, also against the Swamp Rabbits.



The Ghost Pirates revealed their affiliation with the Las Vegas Golden Knights in May, along with the hiring of head coach Rick Bennett.