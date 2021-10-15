Savannah Country Day star WR Odom commits to Austin Peay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the best receivers in the Coastal Empire, has decided where he will play college football.

Kenny Odom, a Class of 2022 wide receiver at Savannah Country Day, announced his commitment to Austin Peay University via Twitter Friday afternoon.

I want to thank God and my family for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. I appreciate all of the coaches that have taken time to recruit me. With that being said I will be committing to Austin Peay State University #GoGovs #Committed @CoachMohring @brian_2baca pic.twitter.com/dxICS7O1iu — Kenneth_Odom (@Kvnny3) October 15, 2021

“I want to thank God and my family for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love,” Odom said on Twitter. “I appreciate all of the coaches that have taken time to recruit me.”

According to MaxPreps, Odom has hauled in 17 touchdowns and racked up nearly 1500 yards through the air in his four years with the Hornets.

Odom, who suffered a season-ending injury in early September, still managed to grab the attention of several Division I coaches. The senior received offers from Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky Lenoir-Rhyne, and North Alabama.