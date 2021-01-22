Savannah Country Day girls rack up 11th win in a row against SCPS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Hank Aaron played just one game in Savannah at Grayson Stadium.

He visited Grayson as a 19-year-old second baseman for the Jacksonville Braves minor league team in the mid-50s.

Aaron would come back to Grayson Stadium later in his life as a fan, which led to a meeting between him and a man that bears the stadium's namesake.