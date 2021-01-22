Savannah Country Day girls rack up 11th win in a row against SCPS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Country Day Hornets ran their winning streak to 11 in a row in girls basketball by topping cross-town rival Savannah Christian Prep, 54-37.
Hornet guard Olivia Carney scored 16 points to pace the Hornets on their way to a 15-1 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Trinity Christian 58, Bulloch Academy 91
Swainsboro 41, Bacon County 38
Jenkins 63, Woodville-Tompkins 46
Appling County 67, Long County 65
Christian Prep 59, Country Day 57
Beach 51, Savannah High 45 (OT)
Memorial Day 76, RTCA 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Wayne County 33, Coffee 45
Trinity Christian 42, Bulloch Academy 66
Beach 43, Savannah High 34
