SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Country Day School boys’ tennis team punches their ticket to the GHSA Class 3A State Championship with a 3-2 win against Lumpkin County. Nico Bascombe won the deciding matching in straight sets.

If Country Day’s boys’ tennis team wins next week, it’ll be the program’s first state championship since 1981.

Country Day’s boys’ team will join the Lady Hornets, who punched their ticket to the state championship earlier in the week. Both teams will play in Rome, (Ga.) on Saturday, May 13. The Lady Hornets play at 9 a.m. Then the boys play shortly after at 1 p.m.