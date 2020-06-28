Savannah Clovers return to pitch for first time in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Regardless of the result, simply playing a meaningful game was enough to get the Savannah Clovers’ spirits up.

“I’m happy with how my team played the young guys really showed up tonight and gave it their all,” head coach Garrett Menke said following Saturday’ night’s 3-1 loss to Peachtree City. “I’m excited to see how far this team can go.”

Saturday’s match at Memorial Stadium marked the first time the Clovers took the field, minus a few training sessions, since the fall season. All things considered, Menke was pleased with his team’s play after a long break.

“Our team is a mix of young and experienced guys. [Peachtree City] was a class team and it showed,” Menke added. “The guys finished the game very strong and it was great to get a goal back.”

