SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Clovers are five matches into their first season as a professional club, and they are currently 1-2-2 on the campaign.

The lone win came on the road, a 2-1 victory against Club de Lyon on April 14. The score was 2-1.

The Clovers have not had an easy time shaking the back of the net. Their opponents have outscored them by five goals so far this year. But we have to keep in mind, they are one of the youngest teams in the National Independent Soccer Association.

Not to worry, there is still a lot of season left, and the Clovers are confident they can turn things around.

“I think we are working on everything,” center back Shandon Wright said. “I think we have quality players at each position. We have all the roles set up. I think we are strong in defense. I think we are really good at the midfield and I think we have quality strikers and wingers too.”

The Clovers’ next match is Friday at Memorial Stadium. They will play an exhibition at 7 p.m. against Liga De Savannah All Stars.