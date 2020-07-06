Savannah Clovers impress in final tune-up before NISA Cup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Clovers exploded for six goals, including five from striker Timo Mesa, to take down Charleston United and build momentum headed into this weekend’s NISA Cup opener.

“I’m happy with how my guys played as a team tonight, they really listened to the game plan and played it near perfectly,” Clovers coach Garrett Menke said after Saturday night’s 6-2 win at Memorial Stadium. Timo Mesa had an incredible performance tonight. This is the type of game we needed to get ready for Saturday against Soda City.”

Since the United Premier Soccer League allowed teams to resume play, the Clovers have hosted two exhibition matches. The next home game, however, will have more on the line.

Saturday’s battle Soda City this Saturday in Savannah will mark the start of the NISA Independent Cup — a ’round- robin’ competition between the Clovers and four other teams from the southeast region. All teams play each other and the top two seeded squads will face off in the Southeast Regional Championship.

Weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Memorial Stadium.