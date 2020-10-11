Savannah Clovers hot streak comes to an end in home loss

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Clovers, down several starters due to injury, were unable to keep up with Combine Rush in a 3-1 home loss Saturday afternoon.

Down 1-0 early in the game, Clovers’ striker Cian Lynch corralled a rebound and poked it pasta the keeper for the home team’s lone goal.

The Clovers, who came into the match with sole possession of second place in the UPSL Southeast Conference standings, will host Lobos FC next Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Memorial Stadium.