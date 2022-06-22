SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In 2021, the Savannah City Amateur Golf Championship saw a fantastic battle between Richmond Hill native Fred Roberts and SCAD’s Alejandro Guillen, which ultimately, Roberts won.

Fans who plan to attend this year’s tournament can only hope for the same exciting drama produced in 2021.

The amateur championship tees off at Bacon Park on Saturday and runs through Sunday. The Junior City Championship comes afterward on Monday.

Roughly 120 golfers signed up to participate in the tournament during 2021, which is no surprise, since a win could propel a golfer into a long successful career.

“We’ve had a lot of people who have won these tournaments over the years who have gone on to good professional careers,” Fred Elmgren, the tournament’s director, said. “Matter of fact, Bacon Park has produced more good professionals and course superintendents, per capita, than hardly any other place around.”