Savannah Christian’s Robicheaux accepts 2020 Mike Finocchiaro Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spencer Robicheaux can add another distinguished honor to his already-impressive resume at Savannah Christian.

The senior quarterback officially accepted the 2020 Michael Finocchiaro Memorial Outstanding Football Player Award at the Raiders’ end-of- season football banquet Sunday afternoon. The award, described as the Heisman Trophy for area standouts, is given to the best high school football in Chatham County.

“Right before receiving this award, I just thought back to all the great athletes that won this award before,” Robicheaux said with a smile. “To add on to that legacy is a great feeling.”

The award has been around since 1976, but this is the first year that two players will share the honor. Benedictine’s Justin Thomas is scheduled to receive his award Tuesday afternoon on the Cadets’ campus.

“It feels great to be named with this award,” Robicheaux added. “It’s such a prestigious award, one of the best players in Savannah, and especially to share it with such a great athlete in Justin [Thomas].”

A three-year starter at Savannah Christian, Robicheaux leaves the Raiders’ program with 5,364 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 10 rushing touchdowns.

“I’ve been sitting back and reflecting, just thinking about all the support I got,” Robicheaux said, when asked about his time at Savannah Christian. “Just a sophomore coming in, no one knowing much about me, and trusting me to lead the team.”

