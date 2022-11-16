(WSAV) – The early signing period for non-football sports rolled on Wednesday in both Savannah and Vidalia.



Over at Savannah Christian, baseball players Ely Brown and Daegan Strickland made their college choices official. Brown will be playing DI ball with the Mercer Bears, while Strickland is headed to Statesboro to play with the Georgia Southern Eagles.



Both players are excited to chase a championship with the Raiders this spring now that their college commitments are behind them.



“It’s incredible, it’s awesome to think about the stress being off,” Brown said. “It’s nice to see that all the hard work I did from a young age paid off.”



“It makes it a lot easier to play carefree and play more like a team,” Strickland said. “It really just makes you a better player overall. I’m really excited that I have all that past me. It was a long journey but I’m excited it’s all past me and I’m ready for a good senior season.”



Vidalia had four players signing to college: three for softball and one for baseball. Catcher Tori Wright (North Georgia), pitcher Madison Starr (Mercer) and outfielder Emily Thompson (Georgia Military College) all made their choices official.



Third baseman Walker Moncus was the lone baseball signee; he is headed to Florida State College at Jacksonville.



All of these players earned all-region honors at some point in their careers. Thompson was All-Region Second Team in 2022, Wright was Region Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and Starr was a four-time All-Region honoree.



Meanwhile, Moncus earned first team honors in both 2021 and 2022.