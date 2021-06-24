Savannah Christian QB Spencer Robicheaux to play football at East Tennessee State

One of the best senior football players in the Coastal Empire’s Class of 2021 has made his college choice official.



Savannah Christian quarterback Spencer Robicheaux will play football at East Tennessee State. The school announced his signing on Thursday.

Robicheaux became one of the Coastal Empire’s most decorated football players, garnering a spot on the 2020 Blitz Border Bowl Team as well as taking home a share of the Finocchiaro Award, given yearly to the best high school football player in Chatham County.



The Raiders had Robicheaux under center for three years, during which he racked up more than 5,000 passing yards and 58 total touchdowns. Robicheaux saved his best performance for last, throwing for 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions his senior year.



Savannah Christian won its region and progressed past the first round of the A-Private state playoffs before falling to Wesleyan, 21-17, in the second round.